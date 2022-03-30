INDIANAPOLIS — Shereka Wright is a name synonymous with success and Purdue Women’s Basketball history.

The only 3-time All-American in Purdue history, Wright is now carving out a niche as a coach, currently serving as Head Coach of the University of Texas-Arlington Lady Mavs.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Coach Wright talks with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about her successful start to her coaching career, playing for Purdue, and much more!

