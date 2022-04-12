WEST LAFAYETTE — Cancer research never ceases on the campus of Purdue University.

The Purdue Center for Cancer Research is persistent in its pursuit to find a cure for cancer. Along the way, there have been many successes and breakthroughs in treatments and therapies for cancer patients…and those include both humans and animals.

One of those active studies currently happening is a collaboration with the veterinary scientists researching naturally occurring cancers in dogs and finding effective treatments that are not only beneficial to dogs, but humans as well.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Timothy Ratliff, who serves as the Robert Wallace Miller Director of the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, about this fascinating study, its importance, its impact, and much more!

