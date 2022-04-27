WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Men’s Basketball has won the National Championship, Club Basketball style.

This title marks the second won by the Purdue Men’s Club Basketball team; their first coming in 2017.

Fresh off their national title run in Erie, PA this past weekend, three members from this year’s team took the time to join the podcast to discuss their season, title run, and more!

