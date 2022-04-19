WEST LAFAYETTE — What started as a little statistical research back in the late-2000’s turned into a decade-plus project for Cory Palm.

Palm, who serves as Director of Broadcast Services for Purdue Athletics says he was simply trying to research the rushing touchdowns records book for Purdue Football back in 2008 as Kory Sheets was approaching the school record, when he came upon the name Tony Butkovich.

Butkovich was a part of the 1943 football team that went undefeated, before many of the members of that team were called to active duty. A team, and time that is historical for several reasons. This research compelled Palm to do further research, which led to further discoveries, and eventually a documentary that aired on the Big Ten Network, titled “Perfect Warriors.” While having a little extra time on his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, Palm decided to take the next step and write a book by the same name, which is now available for purchase.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Palm about the book, the research behind it, its importance, and much more!

