WEST LAFAYETTE –Wednesday, April 27th marked Purdue University‘s annual Day of Giving And once again, Boiler Nation showed up, raising more than $68 million dollars, a world record for a higher education institution in one day.

On this bonus episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue For Life Foundation President and CEO Matt Folk about the record-setting day, what it means, what the money helps accomplish, and more!

