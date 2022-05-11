WEST LAFAYETTE — Spring Commencement is this weekend, which means it’s time to feature one of Purdue University‘s top students on the podcast.

As per tradition on Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels interviews one (or more) of Purdue’s top students and/or featured “Student Responders” on the podcast. This semester’s featured student is none other than this year’s Flora Roberts Award recipient Emma Gausman.

Gausman took time out of her week to talk to Full Steam Ahead about her journey to and through Purdue, favorite memories, plans after graduation, and more!

