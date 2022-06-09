INDIANAPOLIS — Full Steam Ahead episode 150 is coming in hot, not only bringing in a new set (for those watching the video interview), but an absolute legend in former Purdue basketball player, Robbie Hummel.

Between the busyness of 3 on 3 workouts and his own podcast alongside Jeff Goodman, titled The Goodman and Hummel Basketball Podcast, Hummel to the time to talk with host Adam Bartels about his journey at Purdue, post-Purdue playing career, broadcasting, and so much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms