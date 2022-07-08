INDIANAPOLIS — It’s July, which meant it’s time to talk Men of Mackey and TBT.

TBT, short for The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all single elimination tournament takes place, starting mid-July, with the championship on August 2nd. Purdue’s alumni team will play their first game on Sunday, July 24th at 7PM on ESPN against Mid American Unity, a team comprised of mostly former MAC players.

Men of Mackey, a squad formed and put together by GM and Fort Wayne native Ryan Kay will once again be coached by former Purdue basketball player, and current Director of Basketball Operations for Mercer University, Ryne Smith. Kay and Coach Smith, along former Boilermaker point guard Lewis Jackson joined FOX59’s Adam Bartels on the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue to discuss the forming of this team, experience gained and lessons learned from last two years, what it will take to win it all, and more!

Links:

TBT Official Site

Men of Mackey Team Site

Episode 150: Robbie Hummel

