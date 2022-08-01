WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University‘s 2022 Summer Commencement ceremonies are this weekend, celebrating nearly 1,700 students and their accomplishments.

One of those students will be graduate student Will Raymer, who will also be the featured ‘Student Responder’ for one of the two ceremonies on Saturday. Raymer, who is graduating with a Masters degree after one year at Purdue, following his undergrad studies at Utah State University, will continue on at Purdue this Fall as a Ph.D. student while also preparing for the U.S. Space Force.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Raymer about his time at Purdue, his reaction to being selected as student responder, his message to his fellow graduates, and much more!

