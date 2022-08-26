WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University student, and 2022 recipient of the 2022 Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, embodies the many characteristics that the late Tyler Trent exemplified – determination, grit, grace, passion, and of course, courage and resilience.

Magallanes has faced his own battle with cancer – squamous cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of oral cancer – which temporarily halted his time on campus as a student. However, Magallanes didn’t let that stop him. While homebound and enduring chemotherapy, he co-founded a nonprofit called ‘My Fellow Man’ where they would create hygiene kits for people in need. Now, in remission, Magallanes is back on campus to finish what he started – getting that Purdue degree, and continue helping others in the process!

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Magallanes about his journey at Purdue, his battle with cancer, overcoming it, continuing his career at Purdue, and more!

Links:

Purdue release: Eric Magallanes embodies persistence even in the face of adversity

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms