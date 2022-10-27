WEST LAFAYETTE — We’re just a little over a week away until Katie Gearlds heads into her second season as Head Coach of the Lady Boilers.

In her debut season in charge of the Purdue Women’s Basketball team, “KG” saw much success and growth in her squad, a team that finished 17-15 and advanced to the second round of the NIT.

Now, heading into her second season at the helm, expectations from within, and outside the program begin to grow as the team looks to take the next step in returning the Boilermakers back to the elite program they once were when Coach Gearlds was still a player.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with KG about the difference in preparations this year, expectations, taking that next step, and more!

