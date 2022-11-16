WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue Wrestling has begun it’s 2022-23 campaign.

Now in his ninth season leading the program, Head Coach Tony Ersland looks to build on last season’s success and continue pushing the program to the next level.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Coach Ersland about the young season, this year’s squad, goals, and much more!

Links:

Roster

Schedule

5 signed to 2023 Recruiting Class

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms