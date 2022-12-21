INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College continue to partner to help prepare the country’s workforce and economy, while providing a quality education.

The two entities recently gathered together at a summit, along with more than 100 leaders from around the state, local workforce, and economic development groups to further expand opportunities for the non-traditional college student to earn a quality education, and improve their prospects for future employment.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Frank Dooley, Purdue Global Chancellor, about the partnership with Ivy Tech, Purdue Global’s continued growth and benefits, and much more!

