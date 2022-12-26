INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Football signed 12 players last week last on National Signing Day.

But perhaps, it was a 13th player, a preferred walk-on (PWO), that was the most exciting commitment on NSD. Carmel High School senior, and brother of the late Tyler Trent, Ethan Trent announced his pledge to play football at Purdue University, beginning next Fall.

Originally committed to Indiana State, former head coach Jeff Brohm made a PWO offer to Trent this Fall, and shortly after his departure, and new coach Ryan Walters’ arrival, Walters told Ethan that the offer still stood. Ethan jumped at the opportunity.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Ethan about his decision to flip from ISU to Purdue, honoring his brother’s legacy while carving out his own name in Purdue football history, and much more!

