Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 45 – Read Across America Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is a yearly celebration honoring the works, and birthday, of Theodor Seuss Geisel (better known as Dr. Seuss), as well as a day to motivate and encourage children and families to read.

In an article recently released by Purdue University, educators talk about the importance of putting down the devices, turning off screens, and spending more time reading books. Tips are also given on how to encourage reading with your kids.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Jennifer Dobbs-Oates and David Purpura, associate professors in the College of Health and Human Sciences about the importance of, and long-lasting effects of reading to/with your children, as well as share some of our favorite books.

