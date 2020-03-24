Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 48 – Steele Johnson

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Olympic Diver. Olympic Silver Medalist. Multi-time USA Diving Senior and Junior National Champion. 5-time NCAA Champion. 2-time Purdue Male Athlete of the Year. The list of accolades goes on and on for Purdue/USA’s Steele Johnson.

As Johnson waits out the COVID-19 pandemic from his wife’s family’s home in Illinois, he is doing everything within the recommended guidelines from the CDC to continue to train and stay in shape as he prepares for the World Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Johnson talks with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about training, his diving career, a scary injury that almost ended it at age 12, his many successes, travelling around the world, hobbies, vlogging, acting in a short film, his faith, and so much more!

