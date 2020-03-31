Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 49 – Coronavirus: Staying healthy, safe, and positive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Pam Aaltonen, a professor emeritus and immediate past president of the American Public Health Association, has more than 30 years of experience in the public health arena.

With the number of coronavirus cases and deaths growing each day both in Indiana and across the nation, Aaltonen says it is a sobering reminder of how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Aaltonen about the seriousness of the virus, as well as providing tips on how to stay healthy, safe, and positive during the world-wide crisis.

