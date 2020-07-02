Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 59 – Kevin Sullivan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kevin Sullivan is the Founder of Kevin Sullivan Communications (KSC), created in 2009.

Sullivan started his own company, emphasizing strategic communications consulting, following a successful career in communications that includes stints with the Dallas Mavericks, NBC Universal, and the White House.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Kevin about his many career experiences, his favorite memories, his book, the importance of communications and relationships, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms