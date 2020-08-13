Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 64 – B1G Fall Sports Postponement Reaction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Tuesday, August 11th, the Big Ten Conference made it official, announcing the postponement of the Fall sports seasons.

A decision that wasn’t all that surprising, but still disappointing nonetheless for us sports fans, and those who cover college sports. Following the announcement from the Big Ten, Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinksi, and Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm held a media availability sharing their reaction to the news, and thoughts on what to do moving forward.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Fox59’s Adam Bartels shares those reactions from Bobinski and Coach Brohm, as well as talks with Gold and Black Illustrated‘s Publisher Alan Karpick to get his take on the decision, and what this means moving forward.

