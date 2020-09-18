Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 69 – Tyler Trent Scholarship Recipient Kamryn Dehn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University student Kamryn Dehn was born to be a Boilermaker. However her path to Purdue was a long, hard-fought battle

Born with hip dysplasia and Perthes disease, Dehn has experienced pain, adversity, and challenges pretty much her whole life. Her perseverance, courage, and resiliency through life’s challenges in her pursuit for a degree (or two) at Purdue earned her the 2020 Tyler Trent Courage and Resiliency Award – a $5,000 scholarship that is awarded to undergraduate students at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus who have encountered serious physical or similarly daunting adversity in their pursuit of higher education.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Dehn shares her story of her battle through adversity, finally finding an answer and help to her pain, where she’s at in her studies at Purdue, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms