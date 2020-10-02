Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 72 – Jeff Brohm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Football Head Coach Jeff Brohm is heading into his fourth season with the Boilermakers.

Coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2019, a season that saw Purdue devastated by a number of injuries, especially to significant contributors to the team, including three senior captains, Brohm and the Boilers look to bounce back in 2020. One positive, however, from last years disappointment was the significant amount of experience the young player received. That could go a long way this season.

This off-season certainly has been an emotional roller coaster for Coach Brohm – between the back and forth of playing/not playing/playing after all, in addition to all-everything Rondale Moore’s decision to opt out, then eventually back in. After all of the drama, the B1G Conference ultimately made the decision to play a shortened, conference-only 8 game slate this Fall. The “Brohm Squad” will open their season at home versus Iowa on October 24th.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks to Coach Brohm about an off-season full of emotions, preparations for the 2020 season, the XFL, his relationship with Tyler Trent and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms