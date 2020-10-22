Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 75 – 2020 Purdue Football Season Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After an off-season filled of back and forth of whether or not there would even be a season, we are now just days away from 2020 Purdue Football being a reality.

The Boilers kick-off their season on Saturday, October 24th at 3:30 p.m. EST against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. As of right now, they’ll have to do that without head coach Jeff Brohm, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Purdue Sports Properties Rob Blackman joins the podcast to discuss Brohm’s status as we look ahead and preview the 2020 season.

