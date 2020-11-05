Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 77 – Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue Polytechnic High School, originally founded in partnership with Purdue University to increase the number of underrepresented students who are well-prepared for college and ultimately go on to attend Purdue University.

The flagship school, now located at the Schweitzer Center at Englewood, was started in downtown Indianapolis, in 2017. Since then, a location near Broad Ripple opened in 2019, followed by South Bend in 2020.

PPHS is founded on the principles of culturally responsive education, individualized learning, and real-world experiences. Students choose interest-based projects and complete projects, internships, and work-based learning with leading industries in the Indianapolis and South Bend areas.

The three schools are led by their principals: Shatoya Ward (Engledwood), Bibi Hardrict (South Bend), and Keanna Warren (North). Keanna was recently recognized for her work when she was awarded the Outstanding Educator in STEM during the 2020 Women & Hi Tech Leading Light Awards and Scholarship Gala.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with the three principals leading their respective locations about the learning model, a typical day, industry-based partnerships, challenges brought on by COVID, President Daniels’ support, and more!

