Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 85 – Rapheal Davis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Former Purdue Men’s Basketball player Rapheal Davis‘ impact on the program’s history will last forever.

While Davis may not have eye-popping career statistics, the former captain and 2015 B1G Defensive Player of the Year was a catalyst for a change in culture within the program following two sub-500 seasons during his first two hears on campus. Davis helped lead the Boilers to back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the B1G his junior and senior seasons.

Because of Davis’ lasting impact on Purdue Basketball, Coach Matt Painter rewarded Davis with a B1G Championship ring, which the team had won the year following Davis’ departure – a move signaling and crediting Davis with how much he has meant to Purdue and re-invigorating a program that was struggling for a couple of seasons.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Rapheal Davis about his impact on Purdue Basketball history, how he got to Purdue, favorite memories, the current state of the program, what he is doing now to help mentor youth, and much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms