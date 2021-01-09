Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 86 – Asteroid Research

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University‘s connection to space exploration doesn’t stop with astronauts.

Former NASA employee, and current assistant professor, Dr. Michelle Thompson is passionate about studying asteroid samples, and is in the middle of some incredible research on some samples that were recently returned to earth.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Thompson about her research, her passion behind it, as well as its importance, her involvement with the Hayabusa2 science team, and more!

To learn more about Dr. Thompson’s research, check out her lab site here, or follow her on Twitter at @DrPlanetMT.

