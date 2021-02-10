Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 91 – Black History Month

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is celebrating Black History Month with many events that recognize Purdue’s rich history of black students, staff, faculty and alumni that are making an impact.

Purdue is using Black History Month as a time to look back at Boilermaker history to honor those who have made significant impact on the university, and those who are continuing to do so with their bold, life-changing contributions.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue’s Director of the Black Cultural Center, Renee Thomas, and Archivist Katey Watson about the many events and highlights of Black History Month at Purdue and more!

Click here to get a full list of events celebrating Black History Month at Purdue. For more information on Helen Bass Williams, highlighted in this episode, click here. And for more information on Purdue Archives, click here.

