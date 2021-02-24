Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 93 – Digital Inclusion in the Age of Coronavirus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the many side affects from the COVID-19 pandemic is the increased awareness and need for quality internet.

Between people working from home, e-learning, virtual religious services, and much more, having fast, reliable internet access has never been more important. According to a recent release from Purdue University, a new report by Roberto Gallardo, director of the Purdue University’s Center for Regional Development, calls attention to the point that hundreds of thousands — perhaps even millions — of people in Indiana lack access to reliable internet at speeds of at least 25 megabits per second. The biggest problem, he notes, is that no one fully understands the scope of the problem.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Gallardo about this glaring issue, who is affected most by it, the progress the state of Indiana is making in addressing the challenges Hoosiers are facing, and more!

