Fun fall destinations around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — From getting lost in a corn maze to getting your scare on, fall in Indiana offers unique destinations about everywhere you look.
We took a look at some top destinations across central Indiana for people to pick apples at orchards, pumpkins, explore corn mazes, get spooked at haunted houses or events, and enjoy fall festivals or explore nature for the fall colors.
Here are some of the locations we found. More details are below the map:
Orchards
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to central Indiana orchards! These orchards offer U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and more!
- Stuckey Farms
- Beasley’s Orchard
- Tuttle Orchards
- Adrian Orchard
- Spencer Farm
- Anderson Orchard
- The Apple Works
- Pleasant View Orchard
- Apple Barn
- Smith Family Farms
Pumpkin patches/Corn mazes
Get those pumpkin-carving skills ready and warm your ovens for seed-roasting! These places have every kind of pumpkin size you could imagine!
- Waterman’s Family Farm
- Hogan Farms
- Beasley’s Orchard
- Fowler Pumpkin Patch
- Stuckey Farms
- Russell Farms
- Lark Ranch
- Spencer Farm
- Tuttle Orchards
- Smith Family Farms
Haunted Houses
Ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, oh my! There are a lot of haunted attractions in central Indiana to scare and delight you. Visit Indiana released a list of the best haunted attractions in Indiana. Here are the winners.
- The Children’s Museum haunted house
- Fear Fair
- Halloween Weekends at Lake Rudolph
- Psycho-Path Haunted Trail
- Fear Factory
- The Barn of Terror
- Headless Horseman at Conner Prairie
- Indy Screampark
- Haunted Railroad and Fall Festival
- Haunted Adams Mill
Fall festivals
With the cooling temperatures, changing leaves and harvest coming in, something about fall brings people closer. There are many fall festivals that take place across central Indiana. Here are the top 10 fall festivals according to Visit Indiana.
- Westside Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville
- Parke County Covered Bridge Festival
- Harvest Homecoming in New Albany
- Feast of the Hunters’ Moon in West Lafayette
- Irvington Halloween Festival in Indianapolis
- Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne
- Kunstfest in New Harmony
- Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art
- Lanesville Heritage Weekend
- Ferdinand Folk Festival
Fall colors
Fall weather makes trees come alive with fireworks in Indiana. With nearly a fifth of the state covered in forests, there are plenty of opportunities to view the spectacle. Here are some of the top destinations to view the fall foliage according to VisitIndiana.
- Brown County State Park
- Indiana Dunes State Park
- Clifty Falls State Park
- Turkey Run State Park
- Indiana University
- eXplore Brown County
- Spring Mill State Park
- Indiana Dunes National Park
- McCloud Nature Park
- University of Notre Dame
You can submit a fall destination to add to the map by filling out the survey below.