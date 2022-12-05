INDIANAPOLIS — With the weather getting colder, Indy Parks is hoping to get people in the holiday spirit with various fun winter activities.

People can walk through a winter wonderland at the Garfield Park Conservatory. The park is hosting its Conservatory Crossing through December 31.

The conservatory is decked out in its holiday best with displays of poinsettias, model trains, villages, and thousands of twinkling lights. The exhibit also features an adventure-filled scavenger hunt.

The event is $5 per person or $12 for the family. It is open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

After checking out the holiday displays, you can visit one of two skating rinks that Indy Parks is highlighting. People can check out Perry Park or Holliday Park for a fun winter activity.

Perry Park’s skating rink is open most days in December, with a special skate with Santa event planned for December 10. Admission is $7 for adults or $5 for children. Skate rentals are available for $3. People can check out the rink’s Facebook page for the latest information.

People can also check out the Ice Rink at Holliday Park. This new, family-friendly holiday experience can hold 300 guests per session. Indy Parks says the park’s historic ruins provide a snow globe-like experience for visitors. Admission is $13, but children four and under are free and skate rental is included. People can visit hollidaypark.org/ice-rink/ for schedules, info on tickets and skating lessons, and more.