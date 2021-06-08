Fundraiser aims to return lost art to Graffiti Alley in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square businesses are looking for artists to bring their work to the alley between Shelby Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

This comes after residents expressed their frustration over a property owner painting over Graffiti Alley in the Fountain Square Cultural Art District. Square Cat Vinyl says a landlord had the walls painted over where the commissioned art had been. The owner’s attorney says it was all just a big mistake that the artwork was covered over.

“The main thing is what happened back there happened, we’re just trying to facilitate giving the funds to artists so we can get the alley painted as soon as possible,” said Mike Angel, co-owner of Square Cat Vinyl. “I’m not sure why they got painted over but we’re just trying to get money in the hands of artists to make it right.”

Now Square Cat Vinyl is raising money to replace the lost art and add some new murals to the mix. The record shop set up a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 to go directly to artists.

“It will be nice to see the original local artists get new murals up and they’re going to work to make sure other muralists have a voice around here when this sort of thing happens, it’s a good reminder art can just be wiped away and we need to preserve it,” Angel said.

Angel said the alley brings people from all over to take pictures in. He hopes getting the art back will help bolster the art community. Square Cat Vinyl has already raised more than $4,000 for the project.