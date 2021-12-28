Fundraiser set up for IMPD officer who lost home in fire

(Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A fundraiser has been established for an Indianapolis police officer who lost his family home to a fire earlier this month.

Officer Michael Price — a 14-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department — said his home caught fire on the evening of December 23 in Fountaintown. The house and its contents, including the family dog, were lost, according to IMPD.

A fund for officer Price has been set up through the Professional Police Officers Credit Union. Funds can be sent to 1502 E. Washington St., Indianapolis IN 46201, attention Michael Price.