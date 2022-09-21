RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be held the following day on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school, located at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.

Following the funeral there will be a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis where Seara will be laid to rest in the section dedicated to Heroes of Public Safety.

The public is invited to attend services to show their respect and honor Officer Burton and her sacrifice for the City of Richmond.

The route of the procession will be released in the coming days.

Burton died at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 more than five weeks after she was shot during a traffic stop. She was removed from life support on Sept. 1 and transferred to hospice care on Sept. 3.

The four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Dept. was only 28 years old at the time of her death.