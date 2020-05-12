Funeral services announced for murdered Indianapolis postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS– Funeral services for Angela Summers, an Indianapolis postal worker who was shot and killed

Summers’ shooting happened on April 27 in the 400 block of North Denny Street.

Her funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 17 at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home, which is located at 1977 S. State Road 135 in Greenwood.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be held as a tent drive-thru, which will require families and friends to stay in their cars while stopping to pay their respects. The service will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

There will be no live stream of the funeral. Summers’ family has invited the community, co-workers, family and friends to come pay their respects.

The suspect in the shooting is charged with second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee, and discharging a firearm during a crime. Those are federal charges.