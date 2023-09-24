FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pursuit Friday morning with Fort Wayne Police ended with shots fired after the suspect hit his mother with the car.

Just before 10 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics unit tried to pull over a car near Clinton Street and Creighton Avenue, according to a release from FWPD. Police said the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued until about 10:13 a.m. when the suspect- later identified as 38-year-old Jajuan Burley- stopped the car in front of a house in the 5100 block of Winter Street. Burley’s mother, later identified as 57-year-old Juanita Gray, came out of the home and an “item exchange” occurred with her son, according to the release.

Investigation on Winter Street

As Gray tried to go back inside the house afterward, she was hit by the car and an officer was grazed, police said.

Witnesses took video at the scene that showed the car hitting the woman and the chaos that followed. The video may not be suitable for all viewers.

Police fired shots, and Burley was hit, according to the release.

The mother, officer, and suspect are all in non-life-threatening condition, the release said. After all three were given or offered medical care, the mother and son were both arrested.

Crime scene tape could be seen around the home, and police vehicles were still at the scene that afternoon.

Burley is preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, disarming, resisting in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, all felonies. Narcotics charges are also pending, the release said. Gray was charged with obstruction of justice, also a felony.

The incident is still under investigation, and Indiana State Police is assisting as they typically do in cases like this, according to a statement from ISP.