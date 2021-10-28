GALLERY: Babies at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS -- Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Thursday that Jason Epeards has been convicted for his role in the 2018 robbery and murder of Lavon Drake. Epeards is the third and final individual to be convicted in this case, with the jury announcing guilty verdicts after a three-day trial.

He has been found guilty on the charges of Felony Murder and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony).