Downtown approx. 10 p.m.

Downtown approx. 10 p.m.

Downtown approx. 10 p.m.

Downtown approx. 10 p.m.

Someone also took this time to set up a hot dog stand in the middle of these protests happening

People are now climbing on top of a DPW truck. It’s there to block vehicles from entering Monument Circle

City County Building Saturday evening

City County Building Saturday evening

City County Building Saturday evening

Monument Circle Saturday night

Even though some people are choosing to vandalize property there are still a lot of people peacefully protesting. Many of them are trying to back away from what’s going on

A few of the people protesting busted out a window of the Huntington bank building Saturday night

Bars along Mass Ave boarding up for Saturday night





INDIANAPOLIS — Protestors gathered in downtown Indianapolis Saturday around 4 p.m., continuing their demonstrations against police violence against black Americans.

It was mostly calm as protestors gathered Saturday afternoon in Monument Circle, but the crowd has been growing by the hour. After sunset, tension began to rise.

By 10 p.m., windows of downtown businesses were smashed and several fires were started in the area. Check back here for updated images and videos.