Galveston man killed in Kokomo crash

KOKOMO, Ind.– The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday.

KPD said officers were dispatched December 20 to the area of Markland Ave. and Washington St. on a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision.

According to a police investigation, a 2014 Jeep driven by Kevin Morgan, 54, of Galveston was headed west bound on Markland Ave. near Buckeye St.

Witnesses told KPD that Morgan moved left of the center line into oncoming east bound traffic, and hit a 1997 Dodge truck driven by Roger Slaton, 61, of Kokomo.

Slaton and a passenger were taken to Saint Vincent hospital in Kokomo and treated.

Morgan was taken to Saint Vincent hospital in Indianapolis and later died.

Police said the case remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.