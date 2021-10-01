Carmel vs Ben Davis game abruptly ends after shots fired outside stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — What started as a normal football game between Ben Davis High School and Carmel High School Friday night turned into confusion and chaos as what sounded like alleged gunshots were fired during the 4th quarter outside the stadium.

According to Jim Inskeep from Carmel athletics, the game was suspended while coaches came together to decide whether or not the game would continue. They came to the decision to end the game.

According to IMPD, a 16-year-old juvenile has been shot in the arm. The individual is in stable condition. The shooter, another 16-year-old juvenile, has been taken into custody.

At this point, IMPD is not sure what the cause of the incident was.

FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene, this story will continue to be updated as more information is released.