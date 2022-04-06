GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a woman linked to a mysterious crash on I-65.

Police say Ariana Taylor was last heard from on Saturday, April 2.

Early on Sunday morning, police in Gary responded to a crash near the I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange, according to WGN.

A vehicle that Taylor was in possession of had left the road and crashed below, but there was no one inside or nearby. Indiana State Police took over the crash investigation as a possible hit-and-run.

Gary police searched on foot, while the Lake County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter to search the surrounding area.

Family reported Taylor missing later on Sunday evening to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported missing on Monday, April 4 to Gary police.

In addition to looking on foot and via helicopter, police say they also deployed K-9s, ATVs, and divers in their search for Taylor.

Ariana Taylor is described as a 23-year-old Black woman. She is approximately 5’6″ tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar with Gary police at 219-881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or 911.