GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Gas City man was arrested last week after police found multiple grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a traffic stop and while executing two search warrants.

On Nov. 24, officers with the Gas City Police Department pulled over a vehicle near Main Street and Short Street in Gas City to conduct a traffic stop. A K9 unit was also deployed, which police said positively indicated to officers on the scene the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 4.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, some methamphetamine and multiple syringes. Police did not disclose the exact amount of meth that officers found during the traffic stop.

GCPD said officers then submitted search warrants for a residence based in Gas City and another one in Marion based on the information obtained during the early stages of their investigation.

Officers discovered an additional 7.6 grams of suspected fentanyl during their search of the Gas City residence along with multiple examples of narcotics paraphernalia, GCPD said. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted in executing the search warrant in Gas City.

A search of the Marion address yielded 1.5 ounces of suspected powdered fentanyl, 10.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

Police proceeded to arrest Andrew Wilkerson, 58, and brought him to the Grant County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with:

Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug amount at least 10 grams, a level 2 felony.

Dealing in methamphetamine, a level 3 felony.

Maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony.

Unlawful possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge.

Unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a level 6 felony.