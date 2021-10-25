Armed robbery suspect arrested after stabbing K9 officer, Gas City police say

GAS CITY, Ind. — A man is under arrest after robbing a gas station with a weapon and stabbing a K9 officer.

Nicholas A. Heneline is charged with armed robbery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery of a police officer.

According to the Gas City Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the McClure Gas Station at 229 W. Main Street at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived to find the suspect no longer on scene but quickly began searching the area after gathering a description of the suspect.

Police said Haneline was located during the search, but during the process he stabbed K9 Officer Kiro in the chest.

Kiro was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.

Haneline’s bond was set at $60,000 cash.

