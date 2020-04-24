Gas main leak in Boone County prompts evacuation of students, businesses

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Boone County are warning of a gas main leak in Zionsville.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area after construction crews working along Oak St. hit as gas line.

Police have evacuated the immediate area, including several business and the Goddard School.

Students from the Goddard School were evacuated to Zionsville Town Hall by bus, and parents are picking them up there.

Officials said the leak is now capped and the public in not in danger.

According to police, it will be a couple more hours until the area opens back up.

BCSO Traffic Alert: Gas Main Leak avoid area of 1630 W Oak St Zionsville for the next few hours. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) April 24, 2020