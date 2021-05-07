Geist Waterfront Park construction underway in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — The new Geist Waterfront Park is officially under construction.

The city purchased the land in 2018 to preserve the last remaining undeveloped parcels of Geist Reservoir to build a regional park. Officials broke ground on the 70-acre site Friday morning. When it’s finished, it will provide the only public access to the reservoir and it will include a beach, waking trails, a non-motorized boat launch, and picnic areas.

“What we heard loud and clear from our residents is they wanted a dynamic and diverse park system. And this asset right back here, Geist Reservoir, is a unique opportunity for our community to really have access to water,” said Fishers mayor Scott Fadness.

The first phase, which includes the beach, dock access, and a playground, is scheduled to be completed next year. It will take nearly 20 years for all three phases of the waterfront park to be finished.

An overview of Geist Waterfront Park phasing can be found here.