Gen Con canceled due to COVID-19, virtual event planned

INDIANAPOLIS — A major annual convention in Indianapolis was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gen Con organizers made the announcement Thursday, citing safety and health of attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

“Gen Con is the highlight of our year, and we know that it means as much to our attendees, exhibitors, event organizers, and local partners as it does to us. But after carefully monitoring the situation and having ongoing conversations with experts and local government officials, it became clear that the only responsible option was to cancel the convention for this year.” David Hoppe, GenCon president

Organizers say the annual convention is the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America. The event brings thousands of visitors to the Indianapolis area.

People who bought badges for the convention will be able to have them converted for the 2021 event. However, people can request a refund.

To give people something to do, Gen Con organizers are hosting a virtual convention during the original dates of the convention. From July 30 through August 2, people can attend virtual programming.

Additional details about Gen Con Online will be announced in the coming weeks via the company’s website and email newsletter.