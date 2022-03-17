INDIANAPOLIS — A Georgia man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting five children. This includes three children from Indiana.

Court documents detail Matthew Walker posed as a teenage girl on Snapchat, persuading boys to create and send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit content. He threatened them that he would distribute the content to the victims’ families if they didn’t do as he instructed.

After discovering that Walker was living in Georgia, police served a search warrant, discovering evidence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Indiana says Walker admitted to communicating with multiple underage boys online, getting child sexual abuse material through Snapchat and other social media platforms.

Walker pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child that incorporated his criminal conduct against three Indiana children and others. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. As part of the sentence, a judge ordered that he be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 20 years following his release from federal prison and ordered Walker to pay $10,000 in restitution to each of the minor victims. Walker must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.