Georgia police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman after beachgoers reported that an injured puppy was being thrown into the ocean at a Georgia beach earlier this month.

Tybee Island police say officers encountered the dog’s owner and retrieved the puppy. Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she didn’t have the money to seek medical treatment.

Police say they cited Candy Selena Marban with violating a city cruelty to animals ordinance and allowed her to go. Police say officers then took the puppy in for emergency medical treatment in Savannah.

After a veterinarian decided the puppy would have to be euthanized because its injuries were so severe, detectives secured a warrant for a more serious felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

