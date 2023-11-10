INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost game day as the Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday.

Many local German businesses are getting ready to help fans celebrate this weekend. That includes a unique watch party happening at a popular German restaurant downtown.

The Rathskeller will be hosting an Official Colts Game Watch Party starting at 9 a.m. Sunday morning with kickoff at 9:30 a.m.

“We were a little starstruck,” said Alexandria Cook, who works at Rathskeller. “We are so excited for it! We’ve already had over 600 people RSVP, so it will be a big deal!”

The watch party is open to fans of all ages. It’s all about celebrating the team as they play in Germany for the first time ever.

“I am sure a lot of people coming have never been here before,” Cook said. “We are hoping to have a new clientele, a whole new crowd, and hopefully they keep coming back.”

Since the game is early Sunday for Indiana, the morning kicks off with an authentic German breakfast buffet and switches to a German-inspired lunch after halftime.

But that’s not the only place getting ready to celebrate the Colts playing in Germany this weekend. Other local German businesses are joining in on the fun too including the Heidelberg Haus in Lawrence.

“We are so excited that the colts are going to Germany,” said Angela Corkwell, the manager at Heidelberg Haus. “Obviously, we know a lot about Germany and you love the Colts.”

“I do,” said Charles Corkwell, the pastry chef at Heidelberg Haus. “You know, it’s bringing my two worlds together.”

So even if you want to but can’t travel to Germany, fans can still enjoy the fun right here at home with some authentic German food from Heidelberg Haus for their own watch parties.

“I was totally jealous! I want to be there,” said Sabine Garret, who works at Heidleberg Haus and is from Frankfurt, Germany.

Angela and Charles recommend the black forest cake. “You can’t go wrong,” Charles said. “You’ve got breakfast. You’ve got dessert and strudels. Get a little bit of both. Yum!

Fans have plenty of options to celebrate the Colts this weekend.

To register for the Official Colts Game Watch Party at the Rathskeller, click here. Walk-ins will be accepted, but capacity is limited, so fans should plan to get there early.