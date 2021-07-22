Get all-in concert tickets for $20 from Live Nation starting July 28

As the concert scene comes back to life, Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets for nearly 1,000 shows across the country.

Ruoff Music Center and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park are among the participating venues.

The tickets include taxes and fees. The promotion, which launches for a limited time next week, includes acts in country, hip-hop, Latin, pop, metal, rock and more.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. on Live Nation’s website. They will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Live Nation said T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get 24-hour early access to the all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays on July 27 at 12 p.m.

Here are some of the eligible artists:

311

3 Doors Down

Alanis Morissette

Alice Cooper

Blackberry Smoke

Brad Paisley

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Coheed and Cambria

Dierks Bentley

Florida Georgia Line

Hall & Oates

Harry Connick, Jr.

Jason Mraz

Jonas Brothers

Kings of Leon

KORN

Lindsey Stirling

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Megadeth

NEEDTOBREATHE

NF

Primus

Rob Zombie

Rod Wave

Russ

Slipknot

Sublime with Rome

TLC & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The Black Crowes

The Doobie Brothers

Thomas Rhett

Trippie Redd

Zac Brown Band

Find more information at LiveNation.com.