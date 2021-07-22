Get all-in concert tickets for $20 from Live Nation starting July 28

As the concert scene comes back to life, Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets for nearly 1,000 shows across the country.
Ruoff Music Center and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park are among the participating venues.
The tickets include taxes and fees. The promotion, which launches for a limited time next week, includes acts in country, hip-hop, Latin, pop, metal, rock and more.
The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. on Live Nation’s website. They will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.
Live Nation said T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get 24-hour early access to the all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays on July 27 at 12 p.m.
Here are some of the eligible artists:
- 311
- 3 Doors Down
- Alanis Morissette
- Alice Cooper
- Blackberry Smoke
- Brad Paisley
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Coheed and Cambria
- Dierks Bentley
- Florida Georgia Line
- Hall & Oates
- Harry Connick, Jr.
- Jason Mraz
- Jonas Brothers
- Kings of Leon
- KORN
- Lindsey Stirling
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Maroon 5
- Megadeth
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- NF
- Primus
- Rob Zombie
- Rod Wave
- Russ
- Slipknot
- Sublime with Rome
- TLC & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- The Black Crowes
- The Doobie Brothers
- Thomas Rhett
- Trippie Redd
- Zac Brown Band
Find more information at LiveNation.com.