INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella has now resulted in GetGo recalling a snack sold at Indiana locations.

On Monday, Giant Eagle, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of GetGo branded Apples with Peanut Butter Dip. The recalled snack was sold in GetGo locations through May 13 at locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana.

The company said it is recalling the product because the peanut butter included in the snack is included in the Jif peanut butter recall. The peanut butter is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The impacted product can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29. Around 215 units were sold through GetGo locations. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with this recall.

Anyone with the affected product should throw it out or return a qualifying receipt to the local GetGo for a refund. Anyone with questions should call Giant Eagle and GetGo Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 am-9 pm.