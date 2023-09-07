INDIANAPOLIS — Soon tens of thousands of fans will be walking through the gates at Lucas Oil Stadium for a new season of Colts football and with the start of a new season where there are a lot of new things fans can expect.

“We are hoping to get off to a great start this season,” said Steve Campbell, the VP of Communications. “We have a brand new coach and a brand new quarterback. We are all just as excited as anyone to see this team on the field.”

Campbell said there are both new security features and new amenities that will make their debut this weekend with the top priority being safety for all fans.

“Anytime you have a large group of people together, safety is the number one priority,” he said. “We want all our fans to be concentrated on the game and cheering their hearts out and losing their voices on game day and not worried about safety or security in the games.”

At the North Gate, there will be new pedestal scanners and improved security checks. The clear bag policy also returns this year which the Colts say is an important policy to ensure fans don’t bring anything they are not supposed to into the stands.

“It’s important because we want every fan to have a good time and feel safe inside the stadium,” said Hayden Barnack, the Senior Marketing Manager. “Kids to grandparents to everyone in the family, we want to be able to welcome them into the stadium and ensure they can sit and enjoy the game.”

Finally, fans will see some big upgrades when it comes to technology.

Not only is there a new, revamped gameday website, the Colts are introducing “Robo Blue” for the first time this weekend. It’s a game day chat assistant to help answer any questions with a simple touch of a button.

“This is all new this year, and like I said, every year we go back to the drawing board and see what worked and what can we make better and what can we do to make the Colts game day experience the best in the NFL.”

Kickoff is set for 1 pm on Sunday, Sept. 10.